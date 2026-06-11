India Under The Summer Sun

Summer, no matter how hot, cannot slow down life in India.

The season's rhythms must go on.

Like they have for centuries, under the blazing, unforgiving sun, fishermen will untangle nets along the shores, farmers will plow, village women will dry paddy, mangoes and litchis will be harvested and elephants will cool off in forest rivers.

In spite of the soaring temperatures, beyond the heatwave headlines, there is great beauty to an Indian summer and these 10 pics tell that story...

Photograph: Kind courtesy UnpetitproleX/Wikimedia Commons

1. Meadows Of Kashmir

Summers are far milder in the Kashmir Valley. It's a peaceful scene among the hilly grasslands of Trunkol on the route to Gangabal Lake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shafeeq Thamarassery/Wikimedia Commons

2. Summer Island Days

On the sunlit coast of Kavaratti in the Lakshadweep, island fishermen sort their nets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paulrudd/Wikimedia Commons

3. Desert Grace

Under the Thar skies near Jaisalmer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Election Commission of India/Wikimedia Commons

4. Umbrella Democracy

Voters gather patiently outside a local government school in Canning, South 24 Parganas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triv.rao/Wikimedia Commons

5. Spicy Bites For Hot Days

Slices of pineapple, mango, cucumber, dusted with fiery seasoning, are the perfect chatpata treat on a sweltering afternoon in Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jan Bockaert/Wikimedia Commons

6. Buffalo Spa

Buffaloes get a scrub down in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gnishith 95/Wikimedia Commons

7. A Ramganga Stroll

The cool waters of the Ramganga River in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, attract a family of elephants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soham Banerjee/Wikimedia Commons

8. Imperfect Siesta

Neither the heat nor the stony ground prevents this Karnataka man from grabbing a nap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ganta Srinivas/Pexels

9. Painting Or Photograph?

Landcapes haven't changed much near Hanuman Junction, not far from the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dibakar Roy/Wikimedia Commons

10. Golden Grains In The Sun

Rabi rice grown in winter in Assam, Bengal, Bihar is harvested in early summer. At Habra the drying paddy is given a turn.