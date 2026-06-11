India Under The Summer Sun

Summer, no matter how hot, cannot slow down life in India.
The season's rhythms must go on.
Like they have for centuries, under the blazing, unforgiving sun, fishermen will untangle nets along the shores, farmers will plow, village women will dry paddy, mangoes and litchis will be harvested and elephants will cool off in forest rivers.
In spite of the soaring temperatures, beyond the heatwave headlines, there is great beauty to an Indian summer and these 10 pics tell that story...
1. Meadows Of Kashmir
Summers are far milder in the Kashmir Valley. It's a peaceful scene among the hilly grasslands of Trunkol on the route to Gangabal Lake.
2. Summer Island Days
On the sunlit coast of Kavaratti in the Lakshadweep, island fishermen sort their nets.
3. Desert Grace
Under the Thar skies near Jaisalmer.
4. Umbrella Democracy
Voters gather patiently outside a local government school in Canning, South 24 Parganas.
5. Spicy Bites For Hot Days
Slices of pineapple, mango, cucumber, dusted with fiery seasoning, are the perfect chatpata treat on a sweltering afternoon in Bengaluru.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jan Bockaert/Wikimedia Commons
6. Buffalo Spa
Buffaloes get a scrub down in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh.
7. A Ramganga Stroll
The cool waters of the Ramganga River in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, attract a family of elephants.
8. Imperfect Siesta
Neither the heat nor the stony ground prevents this Karnataka man from grabbing a nap.
9. Painting Or Photograph?
Landcapes haven't changed much near Hanuman Junction, not far from the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.
10. Golden Grains In The Sun
Rabi rice grown in winter in Assam, Bengal, Bihar is harvested in early summer. At Habra the drying paddy is given a turn.