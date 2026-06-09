HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Why India Wants UN Sanctions On Afghanistan Revised

Why India Wants UN Sanctions On Afghanistan Revised

By Yoshita Singh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 10:02 IST

x

India urges the United Nations to revise its Afghanistan sanctions policy, advocating for measures that acknowledge the changed political landscape and incentivise positive actions to benefit the Afghan people, rather than relying solely on punitive tools.

Key Points

  • India advocates for updating the UN sanctions regime on Afghanistan to reflect the current political reality.
  • The sanctions should incentivise positive actions and benefit the Afghan people, moving beyond solely punitive tools.
  • India continues to provide significant humanitarian assistance and support development projects across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.
  • Afghan ministers have visited India to coordinate support, ensuring aid reaches intended beneficiaries.
  • The UN Security Council's 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee and its travel ban exemptions were cited as examples of the current regime.

India said the current UN sanctions regime must take into account the changed political reality of Afghanistan, and called for incentivising positive actions rather than only wielding tools of punishment.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni reiterated this stance at the UN Security Council meeting on the 'Situation in Afghanistan' Monday, stating, "We lend our voice again in reemphasising the importance of incentivising positive actions. The political reality of Afghanistan has changed in the last five years and the current UN sanctions regime must take that into account." He added that the UN and international community need policy instruments that aim to benefit the people of Afghanistan and "nudge policy in the right direction rather than only wielding tools of punishment that are yielding diminishing returns."

 

Rethinking UN Sanctions on Afghanistan

Several leaders of the Taliban, which took control of Kabul in August 2021, are listed under the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. In October last year, the Taliban Sanctions Committee had approved an exemption to the travel ban imposed on Taliban leader and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who had then visited India later that month.

India's Enduring Support for Afghanistan

Ambassador Parvathaneni highlighted the history of close cooperation between India and Afghanistan, which continues to guide their modern-day relationship. He affirmed, "The proud people of Afghanistan have endured a lot in this century and the Government of India will continue to stand in favour of peace and stability so as to foster development and stability in this nation."

He also noted that India's capacity building and Humanitarian Assistance initiatives for the Afghan people can be seen in all 34 provinces and in more than 500 development partnership projects. "The visits to India of Afghan Ministers last year have ensured necessary planning and coordination so that our support reaches the intended beneficiaries. Generations of Afghans having suffered years of active hostility are now suffering neglect of the international community," he concluded.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Yoshita Singh in United Nations
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India skips UN resolution on Afghanistan, calls for fresh strategy
India skips UN resolution on Afghanistan, calls for fresh strategy
At UNSC, India calls for 'pragmatic engagement' with Taliban
At UNSC, India calls for 'pragmatic engagement' with Taliban
Change in authority in Kabul was neither through negotiations, nor inclusive: India
Change in authority in Kabul was neither through negotiations, nor inclusive: India
Address terror groups outside Afghanistan, India tells UNSC
Address terror groups outside Afghanistan, India tells UNSC
India takes a dig at UNSC and its mysterious calls
India takes a dig at UNSC and its mysterious calls

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

Prez Murmu awards Shaurya Chakra to Lt Cdr Dilna K & Roopa A for naval expedition bravery1:33

Prez Murmu awards Shaurya Chakra to Lt Cdr Dilna K &...

Army Hero's Mother In Tears: Watch What President Murmu did10:16

Army Hero's Mother In Tears: Watch What President Murmu did

WATCH: BRO Builds Vikramshila Bridge in Just 20 Days, Traffic Restored3:30

WATCH: BRO Builds Vikramshila Bridge in Just 20 Days,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO