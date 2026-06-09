Why India Wants UN Sanctions On Afghanistan Revised

India urges the United Nations to revise its Afghanistan sanctions policy, advocating for measures that acknowledge the changed political landscape and incentivise positive actions to benefit the Afghan people, rather than relying solely on punitive tools.

Key Points India advocates for updating the UN sanctions regime on Afghanistan to reflect the current political reality.

The sanctions should incentivise positive actions and benefit the Afghan people, moving beyond solely punitive tools.

India continues to provide significant humanitarian assistance and support development projects across all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

Afghan ministers have visited India to coordinate support, ensuring aid reaches intended beneficiaries.

The UN Security Council's 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee and its travel ban exemptions were cited as examples of the current regime.

India said the current UN sanctions regime must take into account the changed political reality of Afghanistan, and called for incentivising positive actions rather than only wielding tools of punishment.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni reiterated this stance at the UN Security Council meeting on the 'Situation in Afghanistan' Monday, stating, "We lend our voice again in reemphasising the importance of incentivising positive actions. The political reality of Afghanistan has changed in the last five years and the current UN sanctions regime must take that into account." He added that the UN and international community need policy instruments that aim to benefit the people of Afghanistan and "nudge policy in the right direction rather than only wielding tools of punishment that are yielding diminishing returns."

Rethinking UN Sanctions on Afghanistan

Several leaders of the Taliban, which took control of Kabul in August 2021, are listed under the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. In October last year, the Taliban Sanctions Committee had approved an exemption to the travel ban imposed on Taliban leader and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who had then visited India later that month.

India's Enduring Support for Afghanistan

Ambassador Parvathaneni highlighted the history of close cooperation between India and Afghanistan, which continues to guide their modern-day relationship. He affirmed, "The proud people of Afghanistan have endured a lot in this century and the Government of India will continue to stand in favour of peace and stability so as to foster development and stability in this nation."

He also noted that India's capacity building and Humanitarian Assistance initiatives for the Afghan people can be seen in all 34 provinces and in more than 500 development partnership projects. "The visits to India of Afghan Ministers last year have ensured necessary planning and coordination so that our support reaches the intended beneficiaries. Generations of Afghans having suffered years of active hostility are now suffering neglect of the international community," he concluded.