Culture Ministry Leverages AI For Scientific Comparison Of Stolen Antiquities

India's Culture Ministry is pioneering the use of AI to create a comprehensive visual library of stolen antiquities, enabling scientific comparison and swift action to reclaim the nation's invaluable cultural heritage from illegal trade.

Key Points The Culture Ministry plans to create an AI-powered "visual library of stolen antiquities" for scientific comparison.

This AI system will help generate proof to identify illegally exported objects, enabling timely intervention to halt auctions.

India has been actively pushing for the repatriation of stolen antiquities in the past decade.

The ministry also launched an AI-powered semantic search engine, 'Sanskriti', on November 16, providing authentic information on Indian culture.

The AI initiative is part of India's broader focus on the "responsible use of AI" and leveraging technology for positive applications in cultural preservation.

The culture ministry has envisioned creating a "visual library of stolen antiquities" and leveraging the power of AI to carry out a "scientific comparison" with images of any object suspected to have been illegally taken out of India, whose results can then form a basis for a timely intervention, a top official said on Monday.

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said this during an interaction with reporters at the Kartavya Bhawan here after announcing the launch of an "AI-powered semantic search engine" integrated with the website of the ministry which allows users to access "authentic information on Indian culture" sourced from its nearly 65 digital platforms through a single smart interface.

New AI-Powered Semantic Search Engine Launched

Aggarwal said work had begun last year on the integrated search engine, which has an associated chatbot, 'Sanskriti', and it went live on November 16.

The latest initiative, along with the Gyan Bharatam Mission, to document and digitally preserve ancient manuscripts, is among the steps taken by the ministry to leverage AI for "positive use".

India was the co-chair of the AI summit in Paris in 2025 and hosted the summit in Delhi this year, and it is at the forefront of "responsible use of AI".

"We are looking at more instances of AI integration, and we are looking at more use cases. One of them is museum objects, to have a library of all stolen antiquities and which one can then use this (AI-based) facility to provide information to all our missions and institutions abroad, and can have a better visibility of these things," Aggarwal said.

Leveraging AI For Scientific Antiquity Comparison

India in the past decade or so has pushed for repatriation of stolen antiquities.

Asked if the government was planning to set up a digital database of stolen antiquities, the secretary explained what the ministry has envisioned.

"If you have a library of stolen objects or a visual library, you also need to prove that an object in a gallery (somewhere) or seen at an art auction is the same object. So, there you have to compare the dimensions, the exact indentation that is there in the original object, and whether that same thing is there in the object on display.

"So, this kind of comparison can be done by the use of AI," he said.

Aggarwal said that to correlate, one needs to have a "proof or evidence" that has to be generated.

"And, if you have a technology built in your system, you can generate a proof -- the object's picture is taken, it's put in the AI engine and comparison is done in a very scientific way, then a definite answer can come that this is actually the same object or there is some difference," he added.

Asked if a physical verification will also be done, the top official said, "Of course, that is the legal process. But, you can halt an auction, use the technology at the right moment."

India's Repatriation Efforts And Diplomatic Exchanges

"So, there are a lot of positive things that we can do. And, we are looking at various angles of positive use of AI. This is one of the many that we can do," he said.

Sometimes galleries or collector who have taken antiquities long time ago, they are ready to give it back. So, there it is a "diplomatic exchange".

On the Netherlands returning the 11th-century Chola dynasty copper plates to India in May, Aggarwal said they were known to be of Indian origin, and repatriation happened as part of "diplomatic efforts" between the two countries.

"But, we stopped auction of stolen Chola bronzes in the Netherlands, and we got repatriation done by signing an agreement with the concerned art gallery. And, we have repatriated these Chola bronzes to temples in Tamil Nadu. That was basically a stolen object," he said, without specifying details.

However, sometimes they are "stolen, and you catch them when they are being resold in an auction or something".

Technical Details Of The New Digital Platform

"There it is a major requirement that... you have very less time to prove that it is the same object that is the stolen object. So, if you have the help of technology, you can prove and stop an auction... when they don't declare (provenance) and try to sell," he said.

The ministry said a vendor was onboarded for the project on the AI-powered semantic search engine, and it is built on an open-source model.

Built with BHASHINI, India's AI-based multilingual language translation platform, the result can be accessed in 22 scheduled languages.

Aggarwal said the system works like a hub-and-spoke model, with the ministry website being the hub and all the 60-odd portals associated with the ministry being the spokes.

"Only information available on these websites will throw up in the engine's search results, and it will also provide the links to the portal where the information will be sourced from," he said, adding that efforts are to keep the platform updated with the latest information.

This kind of facility is "very unique" and is available in only a few countries such as Chile, he said.