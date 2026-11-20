India's upcoming wedding season, from November 21 to December 15, is poised to inject an astounding Rs 7.5 lakh crore into the economy through 52 lakh marriages, significantly boosting various sectors and creating millions of jobs.

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Key Points India anticipates 52 lakh marriages between November 21 and December 15, generating an estimated Rs 7.5 lakh crore in business.

The wedding season is expected to drive demand across retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and other sectors.

Around 1.25 crore temporary, seasonal, and part-time employment opportunities are projected across various industries.

Jewellery, apparel, catering, and event management are among the top-contributing sectors to the wedding economy.

CAIT encourages consumers to prioritise Indian-made products and local businesses during this period.

India is expected to witness 52 lakh marriages in the upcoming wedding season from November 21 to December 15 -- an average of more than two lakh weddings every day -- generating an estimated Rs 7.5 lakh crore in business, according to traders' body CAIT.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the 25-day season is expected to drive demand across retail, manufacturing, hospitality, transport, food, jewellery and other sectors, with Delhi-NCR alone projected to account for around 5 lakh weddings and Rs 2.5 lakh crore in business.

Understanding The Economic Projections

The projections were prepared by CAIT's research arm, the CAIT Research and Trade Development Society, following consultations with over 300 trade leaders and 550 trade associations across 25 states, the organisation said.

According to CAIT, around Rs 4.05 lakh crore, or 54 per cent of the estimated business, is expected to come from goods and retail purchases, while services are projected to account for Rs 3.45 lakh crore or 46 per cent.

Key Sectors Driving Wedding Expenditure

Jewellery and precious metals are expected to account for Rs 1.2 lakh crore, followed by apparel and garments at Rs 90,000 crore.

Gifts and wedding accessories, grocery and food supplies are estimated at Rs 37,500 crore each, while electronics, dry fruits and sweets, furniture and household articles are projected to contribute Rs 30,000 crore each, it said.

Among services, catering is expected to account for Rs 75,000 crore, followed by marriage venues, banquet halls and hotels at Rs 60,000 crore.

Event management and wedding planning, as well as floral decoration and wedding decor, are estimated at Rs 37,500 crore each, it said.

As per the organisation, travel and transportation, music and entertainment services are projected at Rs 30,000 crore each, while photography, videography and beauty services are expected to contribute Rs 22,500 crore each.

Employment And Regional Impact

CAIT said the wedding season is also expected to generate around 1.25 crore temporary, seasonal and part-time employment opportunities across sectors, including catering, decoration, photography, hospitality, transport, event management and beauty services.

Delhi-NCR is expected to see heightened commercial activity in markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Khari Baoli, among others, the traders' body said, adding that the region's wholesale markets also cater to buyers from neighbouring states.

Historical Trends And Future Outlook

CAIT further said wedding expenditure ranges from around Rs 4-5 lakh for modest celebrations to Rs 4-5 crore or more for premium weddings, with the spending benefiting businesses of different sizes.

The organisation estimated that the wedding business stood at Rs 3.75 lakh crore across 32 lakh weddings in 2022, Rs 4.74 lakh crore across 38 lakh weddings in 2023, Rs 5.90 lakh crore across 48 lakh weddings in 2024 and Rs 6.50 lakh crore across 46 lakh weddings in 2025.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said weddings contribute to economic activity by bringing together traders, manufacturers, artisans, small businesses and service providers.

The traders' body also called on consumers to prioritise Indian-made products and local businesses, saying the wedding season could support domestic manufacturing and small enterprises.

It said digital invitations, payments, AI-assisted planning, customised gifting and online wedding services were also creating new avenues for businesses in the sector.