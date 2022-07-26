News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India to buy swarm drones, carbines, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,000 cr

India to buy swarm drones, carbines, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,000 cr

Source: PTI
July 26, 2022 19:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The defence ministry on Tuesday approved the procurement of military equipment and weapons worth Rs 28,000 crore that included swarm drones, carbines and bulletproof jackets.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces amounting to Rs 28,732 crore were accorded by the DAC," the defence ministry said in a statement.

 

The approval to the new procurement proposals came amid India's over two-year-long border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

The ministry said approval to procure four lakh close quarter battle carbines was granted to combat the "current complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare".

"This is set to provide a major impetus to the small arms manufacturing industry in India and enhancing Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in small arms," the ministry said.

"Considering the demand of enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snipers to our troops deployed along the Line of Control, and in close combat operations in counter-terrorism scenario, the DAC accorded AoN for bulletproof jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection," it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tejas beats China's JF-17 as Malaysia's top choice
Tejas beats China's JF-17 as Malaysia's top choice
Army's Achilles Heel: Artillery Power
Army's Achilles Heel: Artillery Power
Will buy Made in India despite delays: IAF Chief
Will buy Made in India despite delays: IAF Chief
ED quizzes Sonia for over 6 hrs, calls her tomorrow
ED quizzes Sonia for over 6 hrs, calls her tomorrow
Prophet message sent from dead MP student's phone
Prophet message sent from dead MP student's phone
'India can put up a good show at Chess Olympiad'
'India can put up a good show at Chess Olympiad'
TMC demands repeal of Assam-Meghalaya border pact
TMC demands repeal of Assam-Meghalaya border pact
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Philippines in talks with India to procure ALHs

Philippines in talks with India to procure ALHs

US House recommends CAATSA waiver for India

US House recommends CAATSA waiver for India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances