News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India taking Russian oil won't violate sanctions: US

India taking Russian oil won't violate sanctions: US

By Lalit K Jha
March 16, 2022 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions, the White House has said.

IMAGE: An employee is seen at an oil platform operated by Lukoil company at the Kravtsovskoye oilfield in the Baltic Sea, Russia. Photograph: Vitaly Nevar/Reuters

"Our message to any country continues to be that abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

Asked about a report on the possibility that India could take up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil, Psaki said, "I don't believe this would be violating that (sanctions)."

"But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact," Psaki added.

 

India has not supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

New Delhi has consistently asked all stakeholders to resolve differences through dialogue.

It has, however, abstained in all United Nations resolutions against Russia.

Officials of the Biden administration have shown an understanding of India's position and have told lawmakers that New Delhi has a major dependence on Russian military supplies for its national security.

However, Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera expressed disappointment over reports that India is contemplating buying Russian oil at a steeply discounted rate.

'If reports are accurate and India makes this decision to buy Russian oil at a discounted price, New Delhi would be choosing to side with Vladimir Putin at a pivotal moment in history when countries across the world are united in support of the Ukrainian people and against Russia's deadly invasion,' he said.

'As the world's largest democracy and as a leader of the Quad, India has a responsibility to ensure its actions do not directly or indirectly support Putin and his invasion,' Bera said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ukraine Invasion: India's Dilemma
Ukraine Invasion: India's Dilemma
The Indian Protecting Ukraine
The Indian Protecting Ukraine
Modi should not enter turf that angels fear to tread
Modi should not enter turf that angels fear to tread
Jet fuel price hiked by over 18%, touch all-time high
Jet fuel price hiked by over 18%, touch all-time high
Pant will 'be better than Dhoni'
Pant will 'be better than Dhoni'
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Moved out of Russia, Chennai to host Chess Olympiad
Moved out of Russia, Chennai to host Chess Olympiad
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukraine-Russia talks to continue amid attack on Kyiv

Ukraine-Russia talks to continue amid attack on Kyiv

'Earlier they loved Indians. Now they hate Indians'

'Earlier they loved Indians. Now they hate Indians'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances