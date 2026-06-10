India summons US envoy, protests strike on ship with 24 Indians; 3 missing

India has formally protested a US military strike on the commercial vessel Settebello in the Gulf of Oman, an incident that has left three Indian crew members missing and sparked calls for de-escalation in the volatile West Asia region.

IMAGE: Vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 10, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points India summoned the US charge d'affaires to protest a US military strike on the commercial vessel Settebello off the Oman coast.

Three of the 24 Indian crew members onboard the vessel are reportedly missing, with 21 rescued.

The US Central Command acknowledged disabling the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello for attempting to transport oil from Iran, violating a US blockade.

India condemned the attack, calling for an end to targeting commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in West Asia and for unimpeded navigation in international waterways.

The incident occurs amidst renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel, with recent air strikes by both nations.

India on Wednesday summoned the United States charge d'affaires to strongly protest a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast that left three of the 24 Indian crew members missing.

Sources said Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks was handed demarche or diplomatic note of protests over the incident.

India's Strong Condemnation

In its official reaction, New Delhi strongly condemned the strike and said the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in West Asia must end, and free and unimpeded navigation through the international waterways should be restored at the earliest.

The attack on commercial vessel Settebello came two days after a Palao-flagged vessel with 24 Indians came under attack of the US Navy as the ship tried to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports.

US Justification for the Strike

The US Central Command acknowledged the strike on the vessel saying it violated the ongoing US blockade of the Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

'The US Central Command disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman. A US aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces,' it said in a statement.

Search and Rescue Operations Underway

In its statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack.

'We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing,' it said.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the local authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Regional Tensions and Call for De-escalation

'The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region,' the MEA said.

'We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,' it said.

The UKMTO, a British military organisation that tracks movements of various vessels in strategic waterways, said the vessel reported one casualty and two missing.

Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in their engine room, it said.

The MEA said 'targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest'.

The incident came amid renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel. Israel carried out air strikes in western and central Iran after Iran fired missiles at northern Israel.