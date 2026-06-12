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Home  » News » India summons US diplomat again after 3rd attack on vessel with Indian seafarers

India summons US diplomat again after 3rd attack on vessel with Indian seafarers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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June 12, 2026 15:09 IST

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India has lodged a strong diplomatic protest with the US over recent American Navy strikes off the coast of Oman that tragically resulted in the deaths of three Indian crew members on commercial vessels, demanding an immediate cessation of such actions.

Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello

IMAGE: A Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by US forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz on June 10. Photograph: Forward Seamen’s Union of India/ANI video grab

Key Points

  • India summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks for the second time this week to protest US Navy strikes on commercial vessels.
  • Three Indian crew members were killed in a US strike on the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman.
  • The US Navy also targeted two other vessels, Marivex and Jalveer, which carried Indian seafarers.
  • New Delhi has publicly acknowledged the US Navy's involvement and asserted that these attacks must cease immediately.
  • Some of the targeted vessels were reportedly subject to sanctions administered by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

For the second time this week, India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over the American Navy's strikes on three commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman.

Meeks was called to the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters, a day after the government said three Indian crew members of a tanker were killed in the US action.

The US charge d'affaires was summoned, and he was conveyed India's strong protest over the US military's action. Meeks had also been summoned on Wednesday night. 

India Protests US Navy Actions

India on Thursday said three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman this week, resulting in the death of three nationals.

It was New Delhi's first public acknowledgement that the US Navy targeted the three ships with Indian crew members. New Delhi asserted that these attacks must stop.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8.

All crew members were safely rescued. On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked on Thursday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that the three separate strikes on the Settebello, Marivex, and Jalveer "came from the US Navy".

Jaiswal said two of the three vessels were subject to sanctions administered by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while another had been classified as non-compliant.

The OFAC is the financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the US Treasury Department, and it acts against vessels involved in violating US sanctions on the sale of Iranian and Russian oil.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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