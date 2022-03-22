News
India 'somewhat shaky' in punishing Russia: Biden

By Reena Bhardwaj
March 22, 2022 08:20 IST
United States President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) said that India, an exception among US major allies, 'has been somewhat shaky' on the Western sanctions punishing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers stand next to a crater left by bombing at an apartment building in Kyiv, on March 20, 2022. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Speaking at the Business Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting on Monday, referring to how unified Washington Allies have been in isolating President Putin, Biden stated, "...The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong -- so has Australia -- in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression."

Biden in his remarks asserted that Putin didn't anticipate how unified North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and western allies would be in a global response to his invasion of Ukraine.

 

At a virtual Quad conference earlier this month, leaders of Australia, Japan and US denounced Russia's invasion.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated 'the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy'.

India is the only member of the Quad that has not condemned Russia's invasion.

All member countries of the Quad barring India have also slapped significant sanctions on Russia.

India has abstained from key United Nations votes on the crisis, calling instead for an 'immediate cessation of violence' and a return to dialogue.

Reena Bhardwaj
Source: ANI
 
