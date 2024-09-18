News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India serves notice to Pakistan seeking...

India serves notice to Pakistan seeking...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 18, 2024 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has served a formal notice to Pakistan seeking a review of the Indus Water Treaty, arguing that 'fundamental and unforeseen' changes in the circumstances require a reassessment of the pact.

IMAGE: Delegations of India and Pakistan during the two-day 118th Permanent Indus Commission meeting, in New Delhi on May 31, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The notice was issued to Pakistan on August 30 under Article XII(3) of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), government sources said on Wednesday.

India and Pakistan signed the IWT on September 19, 1960 after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory to the pact, which sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two sides on the use of the waters of a number of cross-border rivers.

 

India's notification highlights fundamental and unforeseen changes in circumstances that require a reassessment of obligations under various articles of the treaty, the sources said.

Among various concerns, the important ones include a change in population demographics, environmental issues and the need to accelerate the development of clean energy to meet India's emission targets, they said.

India has also cited the impact of persistent cross-border terrorism as one of the reasons for demanding the review.

"The notification was issued in the background of a separate prolonged controversy with respect to the Kishanganga and Ratle hydro projects," a source said.

"In this regard, the World Bank has simultaneously activated both the neutral-expert mechanism and the Court of Arbitration on the same set of issues," the source added.

"The Indian side has, therefore, also called for a reconsideration of the dispute-resolution mechanism under the treaty," the source said.

India has not cooperated with the Court of Arbitration process to resolve the dispute.

New Delhi considers that the start of the two concurrent processes to resolve the dispute violates the provision of the three-step graded mechanism prescribed in the IWT.

India has been pushing for the resolution of the dispute through the neutral-expert proceedings.

With this notification, India has called on Pakistan to begin government-to-government negotiations in order to review the treaty under the provisions of Article XII(3), the sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indus Waters Treaty: Why India issued notice to Pak
Indus Waters Treaty: Why India issued notice to Pak
World Bank can't interpret Indus treaty for us: India
World Bank can't interpret Indus treaty for us: India
What's all this talk about the Indus Water Treaty?
What's all this talk about the Indus Water Treaty?
RBI unlikely to cut interest rate in 2024: SBI chief
RBI unlikely to cut interest rate in 2024: SBI chief
Union cabinet gives go ahead to one nation, one poll
Union cabinet gives go ahead to one nation, one poll
At 51% till 3 pm, J-K heads for solid voter turnout
At 51% till 3 pm, J-K heads for solid voter turnout
Markets settle lower dragged by IT stocks
Markets settle lower dragged by IT stocks

More like this

Committed to implementation of Indus treaty: Pak

Committed to implementation of Indus treaty: Pak

Indus Water Treaty won't survive, says UN report

Indus Water Treaty won't survive, says UN report

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances