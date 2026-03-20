India Provides Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan Following Airstrike

Following a devastating airstrike by Pakistan in Kabul, India has dispatched 2.5 tons of crucial medical aid to Afghanistan, demonstrating its unwavering support for the Afghan people during this crisis.

Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Key Points India delivers 2.5 tons of emergency medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan following a deadly airstrike by Pakistan.

The airstrike on Kabul resulted in approximately 400 deaths and over 250 injuries, prompting India's humanitarian response.

India unequivocally condemns the attack and expresses solidarity with the Afghan people.

The medical aid aims to support the treatment and recovery of those injured in the airstrike.

India has delivered a 2.5-ton consignment of medicines and other medical supplies to Afghanistan for the treatment of people injured in an airstrike by Pakistan.

Pakistan's airstrike on Kabul on March 16 killed around 400 people and injured more than 250. India has "unequivocally" condemned the attack.

"To support the medical treatment and swift recovery of those injured in the heinous attack on March 16, India delivers a 2.5-ton consignment of emergency medicines, medical disposables, kits and equipment to Kabul," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.

"India stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and will continue to extend all possible humanitarian support in this difficult hour," he said on social media.

The Pakistani military has been carrying out airstrikes inside Afghanistan in the last few weeks amid an escalating conflict between the two sides.