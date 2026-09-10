India sends fresh relief materials to flood-hit Nepal; toll rises to 1,365

India has significantly ramped up its humanitarian assistance to flood-ravaged Nepal, deploying multiple flights carrying essential relief materials, specialised rescue equipment, and expert personnel to support ongoing recovery and identification efforts following the devastating flash floods.

IMAGE: Eighth IAF aircraft carrying 35 tonnes of essential relief and rescue supplies lands in Nepal, September 9, 2026. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points India dispatched 35 tonnes of relief material to flood-ravaged Nepal via a C-17 aircraft, marking the eighth such special flight.

The aid package includes standard relief supplies, specialised tunnel and mud rescue equipment, and DNA kits for victim identification.

Indian expert teams, including a tunnel rescue team and a forensic team, are actively assisting Nepalese authorities in ongoing search and recovery operations.

The devastating flash floods have resulted in a death toll of 1,365, with over 5,300 people, including foreign nationals, still missing.

India reiterates its commitment to providing comprehensive assistance to Nepal for rescue, relief, and long-term recovery efforts.

India on Wednesday sent a fresh tranche of humanitarian aid comprising 35 tonnes of relief material and equipment onboard a C-17 transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal, officials said.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 1,365 on Wednesday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, according to authorities.

India's Continuous Aid Efforts

The first tranche of relief material was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.

Since then, New Delhi has sent multiple consignments, including relief supplies and essential medicines, besides deploying an Indian tunnel rescue team, which is continuing to work alongside the Nepalese Army, and a forensic team to aid in the identification of mortal remains of the victims.

The ministry of external affairs, later in the day, said India has expedited the delivery of relief supplies, equipment and expert personnel to Nepal through eight special flights since August 26.

"An eighth Indian Air Force flight carrying humanitarian assistance reached Kathmandu today," the MEA said.

India on September 3 night had dispatched its sixth tranche of over 21 tonnes of essential relief supplies on board two military transport aircraft to Nepal.

"In continuance of the efforts from India for helping Nepal in HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) work, a C-17 transport aircraft of the IAF departed today, carrying 35 tonnes of relief material and equipment," a senior defence official said earlier in the day.

Devastation And Ongoing Search Operations

On Wednesday, rescue teams continued to search for 5,326 people, including at least 589 foreign nationals, who remain missing, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.

Rescue teams recovered 363 bodies from Chitwan district, 226 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West and 197 from Nuwakot.

The MEA said India continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Nepal in support of ongoing rescue and relief operations in the wake of the devastating flash floods.

"More than 130 tonnes of relief material has been sent to Nepal apart from the deployment of 54 expert personnel from India to support Nepal's on-going rescue, relief and forensic operations," it said in a statement.

Specialised Support And Forensic Assistance

In addition to the standard relief material comprising temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines, the Indian side has provided specialised items and equipment such as tunnel and mud rescue equipment, including mud rescue suits, gas detectors, breathing apparatus, inflatable walkway etc; DNA kits, reagents and equipment for DNA profiling; and items such as portable gensets, lighting towers and dewatering pumps.

The specialised tunnel rescue team from India initially began its operations in coordination with the Nepal Army at two sites in Nepal -- Chilime and Langtang.

"The ongoing search efforts are now concentrated in Chilime, where the terrain, difficult access conditions, and the slope of the tunnel, have posed challenges. The Indian tunnel rescue team has been persistent in its work and ensured good progress with manual efforts and the use of innovative techniques."

"To enhance progress, a makeshift path is being prepared that will allow heavy machinery such as an excavator to reach the tunnel. The construction of this track is also witnessing encouraging progress and is expected to be complete in another two-three days," it added.

The MEA said the Indian forensic team is working in two laboratories in Kathmandu for the examination and analysis of DNA samples in collaboration with experts from Nepal authorities. The forensic laboratory equipment, DNA kits and reagents being provided by India will support the ongoing efforts, MEA officials said.

"India remains committed to providing all possible assistance to the people and the Government of Nepal and will continue to support rescue, relief and recovery efforts in the country," the MEA said.