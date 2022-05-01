News
India sees slight drop in new Covid cases in 24 hrs, 40 die; active cases up

India sees slight drop in new Covid cases in 24 hrs, 40 die; active cases up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 01, 2022 10:57 IST
A total of 3,324 coronavirus infections were reported in a day taking the case tally to 4,30,79,188, while the number of active cases increased to 19,092, according to data updated by the Union health ministry on Sunday.

IMAGE: A healthworker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a student in the age group 12-14 years in Guwahati, April 30, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,843 with 40 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases accounted for 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

 

An increase of 403 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,36,253, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 189.17 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 40 new fatalities included 36 from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Delhi and Maharashtra.

A total of 5,23,843 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,843 from Maharashtra, 69,047 from Kerala, 40,101 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,175 from Delhi, 23,507 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,201 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
