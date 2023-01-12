News
Rediff.com  » News » India sees 197 fresh COVID-19 cases

India sees 197 fresh COVID-19 cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 12, 2023 15:13 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 197 new coronavirus infections with active cases declining to 2,309, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing, in Dehradun. Photograph: ANI Photo

The total tally of COVID-19 cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,80,583).

The overall death toll stands at 5,30,723 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the Weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.11 per cent.

Active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 33 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,47,551, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and four crore on January 25, 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
