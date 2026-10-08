India seeks Russia's update on 69 citizens serving in its army

India is actively pursuing updates from Russian authorities regarding 69 Indian nationals reportedly serving in the Russian Army, while also cautioning citizens about the significant dangers of joining foreign military conflicts.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Reuters/Rediff Archive

Key Points India on Wednesday said it has sought an update from Russian authorities on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals reportedly working for the Russian Army.

The government's efforts have led to the early discharge of 139 Indian nationals from the Russian Army so far.

Fifty-one Indians have died so far while serving on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson warned Indian nationals against taking up jobs in the Russian military, citing "grave danger".

India on Wednesday said it has sought an update from Russian authorities on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals who are reportedly working for the Russian Army.

India's Diplomatic Efforts

New Delhi has been consistently urging Moscow to release all the Indian nationals serving with the Russian military.

The government's efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals so far, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

Fifty-one Indians have died so far while serving on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine, according to information shared by authorities in the last few months.

Jaiswal said a total of 259 Indian nationals were believed to have been recruited into the Russian armed forces.

"Of these, through our efforts, so far, 139 Indian nationals have seen early discharge from the Russian Army," Jaiswal said.

"We are following up with the Russian authorities for updates on the whereabouts of 69 Indian nationals who are reportedly with the Russian Army," he said.

Warning Against Military Recruitment

Jaiswal said there is a "grave danger" of taking up jobs in the Russian military.

"I once again want to urge that Indian nationals must stay away from offers being made to join the Russian Army," he said.

Indian Citizens In Russia And Other Concerns

To a separate question on the death of a laboratory worker at a plague-research institute in Russia's Siberia region, Jaiswal said India is fully prepared to deal with any contingency related to Indian nationals living in Russia.

"On the plague situation, I think the relevant country or authorities would be best positioned to answer that," he said, adding that there are 30,000-plus Indian students and around 70,000 Indian nationals living in Russia.

"As and when there is any requirement, we will put our best foot forward for our nationals," he said.