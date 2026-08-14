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India secures return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 14, 2026 10:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Amit Shah confirms the Narcotics Control Bureau's success in securing the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE.

Drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya

IMAGE: Fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya has been returned to India from the UAE.
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the successful operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
  • The government reiterates its zero-tolerance policy against narcotics and pursuit of international drug traffickers.
  • Basoya is accused of masterminding an international drug syndicate.
  • This marks a "new milestone" in India's efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Narcotics Control Bureau has secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE.

"Modi govt is relentlessly tracking down drug traffickers hiding abroad and destroying their entire ecosystem with a ruthless approach," the Home Minister said in a post on X.

 

He said the Narcotics Control Bureau secured the return of Basoya from the UAE creating a "new milestone" in the policy of zero tolerance against narcotics.

"By tracing the criminal through a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach, our agencies have once again proven that no matter where drug traffickers hide, they cannot escape the long arm of Indian law," he said.

Basoya is accused of being the mastermind of an international drug syndicate.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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