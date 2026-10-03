India secures hardened narco-trafficking kingpin's deportation from Turkey

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a significant victory against drug trafficking with the successful deportation and arrest of hardened narco-kingpin Navpreet Singh from Turkiye, who was operating under a fake identity.

IMAGE: Narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh deported from Turkiye. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the deportation of narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Turkiye.

Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship using a fake identity, Navab Virk, to continue smuggling drugs like heroin and methamphetamine into India.

Indian agencies successfully tracked and unmasked Singh, securing his deportation and subsequent arrest in India.

Amit Shah highlighted this as a "historic milestone" for the Modi government's efforts against drug cartels.

The government aims to dismantle all narco-cartels by December 2029.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said hardened narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh has been deported from Turkiye.

Major Victory Against Drug Cartels

Terming it a "historic milestone of the Modi government", Shah posted on X that Singh obtained Turkish citizenship under the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan.

"Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation. Today he has been brought back to India and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of. Congratulations to all the agencies for this success," Shah said.

The Modi govt is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before December 2029, he said.