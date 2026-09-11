Modi, Putin hold extensive talks on trade and defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in comprehensive discussions to bolster bilateral trade, defence, and energy cooperation, while also addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin with a hug, New Delhi, September 11, 2026. Photograph: DD News/ANI/X

Key Points Prime Minister Modi and President Putin held extensive talks to boost India-Russia strategic partnership.

Discussions focused on achieving an ambitious USD 100 billion bilateral trade target by 2030.

Key defence cooperation areas included BrahMos missile upgrades, S-400 deliveries, and potential Su-57 fighter jet supply.

Energy ties and civil nuclear cooperation, including plans for new reactors, were significant agenda items.

The leaders also addressed the Ukraine conflict and explored avenues for peace and resolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin for wide-ranging talks that are likely to focus on enhancing annual bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030 and further strengthening cooperation in defence, energy and critical minerals.

Putin landed in New Delhi on Friday morning on a three-day visit to participate in the BRICS summit.

Strengthening Defence And Energy Cooperation

The two leaders are also expected to delve into expanding the already strong defence cooperation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said both sides are also exploring BrahMos missile upgrades, and that Moscow remains committed to fulfilling its remaining S-400 system deliveries and discussing the proposed supply of Su-57 fighter jets.

The Russian official said the energy ties between the two countries remained robust and that both sides are looking at holding negotiations for India's plan to set up new civil nuclear reactors.

Discussions On Ukraine Conflict And Global Peace

Modi and Putin previously met on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek last week, where the prime minister called for an immediate end to the conflict and urged the Russian leader to shift from an "endless war towards the end of war".

The Ukraine conflict and roadmap to peace are expected to feature prominently in their upcoming talks.

There have been renewed efforts, including by the Trump administration in the last few days, to find a way to resolve the conflict.

Expanding Economic Ties And Strategic Partnerships

Ahead of the Modi-Putin talks, sources said the two sides will also focus on reaching the ambitious trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030.

Expanding Industrial cooperation with Russia, collaboration in the rail sector and tunnelling, developing the steel value chain and broadening access to the Russian market for Indian exporters are also set to figure in the talks, they said.

The two leaders are also expected to deliberate on strengthening civil nuclear cooperation, including fuel cycle and life cycle support. Increasing mobility of Indian skilled labourers to Russia and cooperation in critical minerals are also set to be discussed, the sources said.