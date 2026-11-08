India revels in Diwali celebrations, Delhi AQI dips to 'very poor'

India vibrantly celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, with Prime Minister Modi joining security forces in Bastar and other political leaders sharing their unique festivities, even as Delhi grappled with 'very poor' air quality and firecracker restrictions.

IMAGE: Buildings in Delhi illuminated with festive lights on Diwali on Sunday evening. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in freshly Naxal-free Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Sunday.

Political figures including Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared their personal and public Diwali celebrations.

Thousands of lamps illuminated Srinagar's iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, with tourists and locals, including Hindus and Muslims, joining the festivities.

Delhi Police stepped up vigil to enforce restrictions on firecracker bursting, allowing only certified green firecrackers during specific hours on Diwali.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Sunday and was forecast to turn 'severe' on Monday due to Diwali celebrations, vehicular emissions, and stubble burning.

Days of bustle and hectic shopping culminated in a resplendent Diwali evening on Sunday, with people decorating their houses with strings of lights, shopkeepers placing diyas to invoke blessings, and crackers going off intermittently to round off the celebrations in customary fashion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in freshly Naxal-free Chhattisgarh's Bastar.

PM Modi's Diwali With Security Forces

'Heading to Bastar to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces,' Modi said on X in morning.

Bastar is an area where Naxalism once held sway but now, development is flourishing, the prime minister said.

'I am going to salute our brave security personnel for their sacrifices, selfless service and unwavering devotion to the nation,' he said.

On Saturday, Modi conveyed his Diwali greetings to the nation, saying that, like in previous years, he will celebrate the festival with soldiers.

"My heartiest greetings to all of you for Diwali. I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all of you in the coming days. I also celebrate Deepavali like you with great enthusiasm," he said in a video message.

Modi, as well as Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings with her.

Modi also commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for spending time with drought-hit farmers in Nagpur on Diwali.

Fadnavis said wiping away the tears from farmers' eyes is the true Diwali for him.

Political Leaders Share Diwali Memories And Celebrations

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi shared a video on Instagram, recalling how her family celebrated Diwali when they lived at 1, Safdarjung Road, the residence of prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Sitting in the garden of the house with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter Miraya Vadra, Sonia said she loved Diwali and that the celebrations in those days were lovely.

Sonia recalled how a Ganesh statue at the entrance used to be decorated, while diyas were lit along the pathways and on the roof of the house.

She tells her granddaughter that people used to go "berserk" with firecrackers in those days, adding that she particularly liked 'phuljhadi'.

Sonia also reminisced about the blue skies and pleasant weather "in those days" around this time of the year.

Priyanka recalled how her father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, used to take them to Old Delhi to buy firecrackers.

Sonia said the family would have Kashmiri food during festivals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prayed at Hanumangarhi and Ram temples.

Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshapeethadhishwar, began his visit by praying at the Hanumangarhi temple. He was welcomed by saints and priests amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as he arrived at the temple.

He then reached the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, where he performed a prayer for Ram Lalla.

Diwali Spirit Shines In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended Diwali greetings to the people of the Union Territory and all those celebrating the festival across the country and abroad.

Thousands of lamps illuminated the iconic Clock Tower, popularly known as Ghanta Ghar, at Srinagar's Lal Chowk as tourists and locals celebrated Diwali.

Dozens of tourists assembled at Ghanta Ghar in the evening and illuminated the lamps arranged in the area around the iconic tourist spot.

Local Hindus and Muslims also joined the Diwali celebrations by lighting firecrackers.

"We are delighted to celebrate Diwali in Kashmir. The atmosphere is great," Ankush Chatterjee, a tourist from Kolkata, said.

Delhi's Air Quality Concerns Amidst Diwali Vigil

Delhi Police stepped up vigil across the national capital to ensure compliance with restrictions on cracker-bursting, while the fire department activated an extensive emergency response plan to deal with fire incidents.

All district police units, specialised cells and field formations were directed to maintain strict surveillance, particularly in crowded markets, residential colonies and other vulnerable areas, an officer said.

"All units and police teams of the districts will keep strict vigil to ensure that people adhere to the prescribed timings for bursting green firecrackers. Special attention will be given to crowded areas and those found violating the directions will face action," the officer said.

Only certified green firecrackers are permitted to be burst on Diwali, between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, and set to worsen as the day progressed.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) earlier in the day was 376, 'very poor', as a thick layer of smog enveloped the city and reduced visibility.

The air quality is forecast to turn 'severe' on Monday following Diwali celebrations, combined with vehicular emissions, as well as the peak stubble-burning season.