India rescues five-year-old kid among three more nationals in Nepal

As Nepal grapples with devastating flash floods, India continues its robust humanitarian efforts, rescuing more nationals and providing extensive relief materials and expert teams to support the affected Himalayan nation.

IMAGE: Members of the Nepal Army board a helicopter carrying relief supplies to a flood-affected area in Dhunche, the headquarters of Rasuwa district, Nepal, September 4, 2026. Photograph: Sahana Bajracharya/Reuters

Key Points India successfully rescued three more nationals, including a five-year-old, from Nepal's Trishuli Bazaar, increasing the total evacuees to 169.

A significant number of Indian nationals, 275, are still reported missing in Nepal following the flash floods.

India has supplied approximately 95 tonnes of relief material and deployed 54 personnel, including tunnel rescue and forensic experts, to aid Nepal.

The death toll from the Nepal floods has tragically risen to at least 1,295, with around 5,000 people still missing.

India emphasizes the global challenge of climate change, urging developed nations to lead in emission reduction and support developing countries.

Three more Indian nationals, among them a five-year-old child, have been rescued from the flood-hit Trishuli Bazaar area of Nepal, bringing the total count of Indian evacuees to 169, while 275 nationals remain missing, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Sharing broader updates on the safety of Indian nationals, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that 1,907 Indians have safely crossed over to Nepal from China.

India's Extensive Relief Operations in Flood-Hit Nepal

The three Indian nationals rescued from the Trishuli Bazaar area since Friday have been identified as Abhijit Suresh Pawar, Dipika Abhijit Pawar, and five-year-old Samarth Abhijit Pawar, Jaiswal said, adding that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is facilitating their return flight home.

The spokesperson said India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal since the flash floods hit the country on August 26.

Jaiswal said 169 Indian nationals have been rescued and 1,907 Indians have safely crossed into Nepal from China.

"As per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers who are stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China," Jaiswal noted.

The MEA spokesperson said India will continue to provide assistance to Nepal as per the requirements of the government in that country.

"We do plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the government of Nepal," he said.

Jaiswal said India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft to Nepal till now.

"In addition to the relief material, we have also sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities," he said.

The first tranche of relief materials was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day the flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.

Modi had assured Shah of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.

Ongoing Search for Missing Nationals Amidst Rising Death Toll

The death toll from the floods has risen to at least 1,295 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.

While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

"As per our information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government," Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing.

"We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nepalese authorities in this regard."

The floods have damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges, and 40 km of black-topped roads, mainly in central Nepal, according to local authorities.

India Reiterates Commitment to Nepal's Recovery and Climate Action

Jaiswal said India responded promptly to the flash floods in Nepal and will continue to support the reconstruction and recovery efforts in the country.

To a question on climate change in the context of the Nepal floods, Jaiswal said India has consistently maintained that it is a common challenge, and action in this regard must be based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

"Developed countries who historically are responsible for the emissions and have contributed overwhelmingly to this crisis, must take lead in reducing emissions and supporting developing countries by way of finance and technology transfer to meet this challenge," he added.