India reports 60 Covid deaths in 24 hrs

India reports 60 Covid deaths in 24 hrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 22, 2022 11:23 IST
India saw a single day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,38,47,065, while the active cases rose to 1,49,482, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Bhopal on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

 

An increase of 601 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.51 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,71,653 and the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 201.30 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 last year, the three-crore mark on June 23 last year and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

The 60 new fatalities include 22 from Kerala, seven from Chhattisgarh, six each from Maharashtra and West Bengal, three from Himachal Pradesh, two each from Assam, Gujarat, Manipur, Meghalaya and one each from Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

