News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India reports 547 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload now 9,468

India reports 547 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload now 9,468

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 14, 2022 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India reported a single-day rise of 547 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 8, 2020, taking the tally of the infection in the country to 4,46,66,924, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The count of active cases has fallen below 10,000 for the first time since April 2020, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,30,532 with one fatality being reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 540 COVID-19 cases were reported on April 8, 2020.

 

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The count of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 9,468.

A decrease of 2,839 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,26,924, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it added.

According to the ministry's website, 219.80 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Centre not to procure fresh Covid vaccines
Centre not to procure fresh Covid vaccines
After 30 Years, Nalini Is Finally Free
After 30 Years, Nalini Is Finally Free
A Selfie In The Garden Of Joy
A Selfie In The Garden Of Joy
Kohli, Suryakumar in T20 World Cup Dream XI
Kohli, Suryakumar in T20 World Cup Dream XI
Woman who planted bomb on Istanbul street arrested
Woman who planted bomb on Istanbul street arrested
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart

Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances