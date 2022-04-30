News
India reports 3,688 new Covid cases, 50 fatalities; active cases rise

India reports 3,688 new Covid cases, 50 fatalities; active cases rise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 30, 2022 11:49 IST
India saw a single day rise of 3,688 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,75,864, while the active cases increased to 18,684, the government said on Saturday.

According to the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am, the death toll rose to 5,23,803 with 50 more fatalities.

 

The active cases constituted 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 883 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.74 per cent and weekly positivity rate at 0.66 per cent, the data said.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,25,33,377, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.89 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the two crore-mark on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Out of 50 fatalities, 45 were reported from Kerala, two each from Delhi and Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Of total deaths so far, 1,47,842 have been reported from Maharashtra, 69,011 from Kerala, 40,099 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,174 from Delhi, 23,507 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,201 from West Bengal, among other states.

The health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

