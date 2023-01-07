News
Rediff.com  » News » India reports 214 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

India reports 214 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 07, 2023 23:31 IST
India on Saturday recorded 214 fresh coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases increased marginally to 2,509, according to Union health ministry data.

Photograph: ANI Photo

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,79,761).

The death toll increased to 5,30,718 with four deaths -- two reconciled by Kerala, and one each reported from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,534. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
