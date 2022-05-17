News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India reports 1,579 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

India reports 1,579 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 17, 2022 12:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,25,370, while the active cases dipped to 16,400, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Gurugram . Photograph: ANI Photo

A total of 1,579 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

 

A decrease of 917 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,84,710, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 191.48 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 19 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala and one from Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
Rahane ruled out of IPL, will miss England tour
Rahane ruled out of IPL, will miss England tour
CBI case against Karti for Chinese visa for cash
CBI case against Karti for Chinese visa for cash
Object fell in Guj might be 'Chinese rocket debris'
Object fell in Guj might be 'Chinese rocket debris'
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny's GLOW
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'

'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'

Is COVID-19 epidemic in India over? Experts answer

Is COVID-19 epidemic in India over? Experts answer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances