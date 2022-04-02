News
Rediff.com  » News » India reports 1,260 new Covid cases in past 24 hrs

India reports 1,260 new Covid cases in past 24 hrs

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 02, 2022 13:00 IST
India reported 1,260 new COVID -19 cases in the last 24 hours, the ministry of health and family Welfare informed on Saturday.

IMAGE: Medics prepare to give medicines to infected children at the Covid care centre at the Commonwealth Games village, in New Delhi, January 11, 2022. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

With the new cases, the active caseload stands at 13,445 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

 

Meanwhile, 1,404 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,24,92,326.

The current recovery rate is at 98.76 per cent.

With 5,28,021 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate is at 0.24 per cent.

As many as 79.02 crore COVID tests have been conducted in the country so far. India's COVID vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.52 crore as per provisional reports till Saturday morning.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
