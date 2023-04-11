News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

India rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 11, 2023 19:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Tuesday firmly rejected China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state "was, is and will" always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches the 'Vibrant Villages programme', in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh, April 10, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality.

 

"We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India," Bagchi said.

"Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the Chinese reaction.

In a clear message to China from the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah on Monday had said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India's territorial integrity and encroach even an "inch of our land."

He said said the era when anyone could encroach the borderlands of India was over.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Should China's Arunachal Name Changes Worry India?
Should China's Arunachal Name Changes Worry India?
Arunachal integral part of India, not China's: US
Arunachal integral part of India, not China's: US
Beijing issues Chinese names of 11 places in Arunachal
Beijing issues Chinese names of 11 places in Arunachal
Hate speech: Court reserves order on Kajal's bail plea
Hate speech: Court reserves order on Kajal's bail plea
SC finds RSS victim, not perpetrator, allows march
SC finds RSS victim, not perpetrator, allows march
IMD predicts normal rains during south-west monsoon
IMD predicts normal rains during south-west monsoon
IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9% for FY24
IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9% for FY24
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Shah sends clear message to China from Arunachal

Shah sends clear message to China from Arunachal

Amit Shah visiting, China once again claims Arunachal

Amit Shah visiting, China once again claims Arunachal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances