India rejects China objection to standardised naming of 28 Ladakh sites

India firmly rejected China's strong opposition to New Delhi's standardisation of 28 place names in Ladakh, unequivocally asserting the Union Territory's integral and inalienable status.

IMAGE: Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation officials in a group picture in Ladakh, on Saturday. Photograph: @adgpiX/ANI Photo

Key Points India on Tuesday rejected China's objection to the standardisation of names for 28 places and features in Ladakh.

New Delhi asserted that the Union Territory of Ladakh is an 'integral and inalienable' part of the country.

The Union home ministry last week assigned standard names to places, including key border friction points like Gogra and Hot Spring.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the naming aims to facilitate accurate recognition and public awareness.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China strongly opposed India's decision and has never recognised the "so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh'".

India on Tuesday rejected Beijing's objection to New Delhi announcing standard names of 28 places and features in Ladakh, asserting that the Union territory is an 'integral and inalienable' part of the country.

Last week, the Union home ministry assigned the standard names to the places and geographical features in Ladakh, including certain key border friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) such as Gogra and Hot Spring.

India's Stance On Ladakh Naming

India's reaction came hours after China strongly opposed New Delhi assigning the standardised names.

"It is reiterated that the UT (Union Territory) of Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of denial by the Chinese side can change this established fact," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He said the press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs dated October 2 that China referred to, is 'self-explanatory'.

"The announcement mentions that the 28 places/features located in the UT of Ladakh have been identified with standard place and feature names on the official map of Survey of India, and it has been done in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh and local stakeholders," Jaiswal said.

"Identifying these places formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," he said.

China's Strong Opposition

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in Beijing that China strongly opposed India's decision to assign standardised names to the locations and geographical features in Ladakh.

"China has never recognised the so-called 'Union Territory of Ladakh' unilaterally and illegally established by India, and firmly opposes the so-called 'standardised names' publicised by India," she said.

"This move by India is illegal and void and does not change the fact that the western sector of the China-India boundary belongs to China," Mao said.