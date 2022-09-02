News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India records more than 6,000 new Covid cases

India records more than 6,000 new Covid cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 02, 2022 14:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With 6,168 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,42,507, even as the active cases declined to 59,210, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Till date 5,27,932 people have perished to the infection, including 21 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, which took into account two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, with 98.68 per cent of the once infected people able to fight off the infection, the health ministry said.

 

A decline of 3,538 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent, and weekly at 2.51 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has reached 4,38,55,365. The current fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 212.75 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 19 new fatalities include four from Maharashtra, three each from Delhi and West Bengal, two each from Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, and one each from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
GMR to divest stake in Philippines' Cebu airport
GMR to divest stake in Philippines' Cebu airport
India-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joins Navy
India-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joins Navy
WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu
WATCH: Salman bids Lord Ganesha Adieu
Lufthansa pilots strike hits 700 fliers in Delhi
Lufthansa pilots strike hits 700 fliers in Delhi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

If You Get Covid: What You Must Know

If You Get Covid: What You Must Know

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances