India records 2,119 new coronavirus cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 21, 2022 11:59 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 2,119 new infections taking the coronavirus tally to 4,46,38,636, while the number of active cases declined to 25,037, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,953 with 10 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.

 

A decrease of 473 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.13 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,84,646, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.50 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

The five new fatalities reported in the 24 hours are one each from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab and West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
