Rediff.com  » News » India records 1,190 fresh COVID-19 cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 02, 2022 11:24 IST
With 1,190 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 4,46,55,828, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 16,243, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker takes sample from a woman for conducting COVID-19 test in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,30,452 with 1,375 more fatalities, including 1,369 deaths reconciled by Punjab and two reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

A decrease of 1,375 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 4,41,09,133, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the ministry's website, 219.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.

India's Covid tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

Of the four deaths reported in a span of 24 hours, one each was recorded in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Rajasthan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
