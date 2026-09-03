India ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war, Jaishankar says in Kyiv

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kyiv to reiterate India's commitment to peace and offer assistance in ending the Ukraine-Russia war, emphasising dialogue and diplomacy over military solutions.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv‎‎, Ukraine, September 3, 2026. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Key Points External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kyiv, affirming India's readiness to offer assistance in resolving the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

India consistently advocates for dialogue and diplomacy, echoing Prime Minister Modi's stance that "this is not an era of war" and solutions must not come from the battlefield.

Discussions included the severe impact of the conflict on commercial shipping and the Global South, leading to fuel, fertiliser, and food shortages.

India has provided 19 consignments of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and expressed condolences for lives lost, including an Indian national.

Bilateral trade and future cooperation in areas like digital capabilities, innovation, and startups were also discussed, with an invitation extended for further intergovernmental talks.

India on Thursday said it was ready to extend "any help in any manner" to end the Ukraine-Russia war, which is now in its fifth year, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

"India has consistently maintained that this is not an era of war, and that solutions will not emerge from the battlefield," Jaishankar said in a joint press statement alongside Sybiha after their talks.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just two days ago declared that endless war must now give way to the end of war during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

"Every passing day of conflict only means more deaths and more destruction. Understandably, it is for the parties involved to find a way. But, if India can be of any help in any manner, we are ready," Jaishankar said.

India has been consistently calling for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

India's Stance on Ukraine Conflict

"In consonance with Prime Minister Modi's call for an end to war, my visit has a focus on the prospects of dialogue and diplomacy. I will be taking back the views and positions shared today by the Ukrainian side," he added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian foreign minister welcomed PM Modi's call to move from an endless war towards an end to the war, saying his country "stands ready for diplomacy."

"India is a global power and we welcome Prime Minister Modi's call to move from an endless war towards an end to the war," Sybiha said in a post on X.

Jaishankar, who arrived here amid escalating hostilities between Moscow and Kyiv, said his trip has a bilateral purpose.

"But more important, it takes place in the larger context of the war that has been underway since 2022. Only two days ago, an Indian national was also killed in an attack in Kyiv. We join in mourning every life lost and convey our deepest sympathy to every affected family," he said.

Impact on Global Shipping and Humanitarian Aid

India has also been concerned over a series of attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea in the last few weeks.

Recalling their multiple interactions in the last few months, Jaishankar said, "Our conversation today was very free and very open."

"There were also some specific aspects of this conflict that came up in our discussions. Prominent among them was attacks on commercial shipping. Indian seafarers man ships of many flags and have been among the unfortunate casualties," he said.

He said the impact on shipping is also significantly affecting many nations of the Global South in a variety of ways, leading to fuel, fertiliser and food shortages. "So we exchanged views on these and related matters."

He also mentioned India's contribution to humanitarian relief and assistance to Ukraine, including the supply of 19 consignments of humanitarian assistance.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Future Cooperation

On the bilateral front, Jaishankar said the trade between the two countries spans a wide range of sectors, from pharmaceuticals, food & agriculture and fertilisers to machinery, chemicals and consumer goods.

"Understandably, in the last four years, this trade has seen some disruption due to the war situation and logistical challenges. At the same time, there has been a visible resilience, and some new possibilities have emerged," he said, adding that they will address the challenges.

"We are very much aware that Ukraine has deep strengths and capabilities. India too is developing at a rapid pace. And some of these notable areas of progress are in digital capabilities, innovation and startups. The world of AI offers new openings in health, education, agriculture, even in governance," he said.

Jaishankar invited Sybiha to visit India at his convenience for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.