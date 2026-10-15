India raises convern over US temple shooting plot

India has voiced profound concern regarding an alleged mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois, US, highlighting growing worries over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the country.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Key Points India expressed deep concern on Thursday over reports of an alleged mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois, US.

A teenager was arrested on October 11 and charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The alleged plot involved white supremacist ideology and references to violence against people of Indian origin, which India found particularly disturbing.

India called for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Thursday termed the attempted mass shooting as 'deeply disturbing', stating racist violence has no place in a civilised society.

India on Thursday said it was deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Illinois in the US and underlined that the incident adds to growing concerns over "racist hostility and anti-India hate" in that country.

Details Of The Alleged Plot

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in a statement in response to media queries related to the attempted mass shooting incident near Chicago.

A teenager was arrested on October 11 and charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to investigators, the youth had tried to open fire "potentially targeting" the place of worship in the Aurora city in Illinois, but his gun jammed, forcing him to drive back home, a move that prevented a mass murder.

India's Call For Action

"We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing," Jaiswal said in his statement.

He said the MEA has taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.

"This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community," he said.

"We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents," the MEA spokesperson said.

Suspect Identified And Condemnation

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine village was arrested, with investigators recovering a manifesto expressing white supremacist ideology and references to violence against people of Indian descent.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Thursday termed the attempted mass shooting at the Hindu temple as "deeply disturbing" and said racist violence has no place in a civilised society.