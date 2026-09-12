India plays peacemaker, brokers Iran-UAE talks at BRICS

At the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India played a pivotal diplomatic role by facilitating a crucial meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aiming to de-escalate tensions in the volatile West Asia region.

IMAGE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Courtesy @Iran_in_India/X

Key Points India successfully brokered a high-level meeting between Iranian President Pezeshkian and UAE Crown Prince Al Nahyan at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The diplomatic engagement marks a significant step towards de-escalation between Iran and the UAE amidst ongoing West Asia tensions.

BRICS leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, calling for maximum restraint and protection of civilians in West Asia.

The declaration also expressed serious concern over attacks on civilian infrastructure and nuclear facilities, urging adherence to international law.

BRICS emphasised the need for dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region, including humanitarian access in Gaza.

New Delhi on Saturday played peacemaker as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who represents the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The meeting is a diplomatic coup of sorts as the two sides have been at odds during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

BRICS Calls For Justice And Restraint

During his address to the BRICS Summit the Iranian President had urged the BRICS forum to take practical measures to counter unilateral and inhumane sanctions.

Pezeshkian said BRICS must be a voice for justice.

"BRICS members have a responsibility to stand against the normalization of attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, because any action against these sites constitutes a direct threat to international peace and security. The issue of Palestine and upholding the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination is a serious test of the credibility and legitimacy of global governance and requires BRICS to play an active role," he said.

New Delhi Declaration Addresses West Asia Tensions

Earlier, the BRICS bloc unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026.

The declaration expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation.

'We urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States. We encourage increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law,' the declaration read.

'We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm,' the resolution added.

The BRICS bloc also called for the implementation of the relevant UNGA and UNSC Resolutions and urge all parties to ensure the maintenance of ceasefire and full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.