India playing 'big role' in addressing West Asia crisis: Trump

US President Donald Trump has hailed India as a 'trusted ally' and 'essential partner' playing a 'big role' in West Asia peace efforts, following high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where progress on a trade agreement was also noted.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026, in Evian on Wednesday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points US President Donald Trump characterised India as an essential partner and trusted ally, playing a significant role in addressing the West Asia crisis.

Prime Minister Modi commended Trump's leadership in West Asia peace efforts and emphasised the importance of stability in the Gulf and keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.

PM Modi advocated for the protection of Indian seafarers in volatile maritime zones, highlighting their safety as a priority.

Both leaders noted substantial progress in commercial negotiations, with a trade agreement between the two countries reportedly 'very close' to finalisation.

The meeting marked the first in-person interaction between PM Modi and Trump in over 16 months, underscoring the strategic weight of their dialogue.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday characterised New Delhi as an essential partner in navigating regional challenges, noting that India is a 'trusted ally' and is playing a 'big role' in efforts to address the crisis in West Asia.

Trump said this after having high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G7 Summit in , addressing maritime security, economic cooperation, and the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Gulf region.

India's Role in West Asia and Global Economy

When asked if he expects India to play any role in West Asia, Trump said, "Yes, I do. I think India plays a big role in everything. As long as he (PM Narendra Modi) is the leader, India is going to play a big role."

The American leader further highlighted the strong personal chemistry and institutional momentum between the two democracies, noting that substantial progress had been made on commercial negotiations and emphasising that the two countries were "very close" to finalising a trade agreement.

Acknowledging Washington's diplomatic interventions, Prime Minister Modi commended Trump's efforts to advance peace in West Asia and said he hoped peace in the Gulf would become permanent. "I commend you for your leadership on the progress in peace efforts in West Asia," PM Modi said.

Maritime Security and Bilateral Ties

He also spoke about the importance of stability in the Gulf and said that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. Crucially, the Prime Minister advocated for the protection of commercial crew members operating in volatile maritime zones, raising concerns about the safety of Indian seafarers amid tensions in the Gulf region.

Asserting that the welfare of Indian sailors remains a priority for India, the Prime Minister stated, "I believe the safety of Indian seafarers is critical." He added that he was confident the security of seafarers would receive priority under the emerging peace understanding in the region.

This high-stakes dialogue holds immense strategic weight, bridging a long gap in direct communication between the two leaders, as the meeting marked the first in-person interaction between PM Modi and Trump in over 16 months and came at a time when tensions in West Asia, maritime security concerns, and trade negotiations are shaping global diplomacy.

The engagement in the French commune of Évian-les-Bains came against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical developments in West Asia and ongoing efforts by India and the US to deepen their strategic partnership. The warm nature of the exchange aligns with previous public statements made by the US President regarding the Indian leadership. Trump has frequently spoken about his rapport with the Prime Minister and has often referred to PM Modi's leadership style in public remarks. Earlier this month, the US President congratulated Modi on becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister and described him as a "strong, healthy and wise man."