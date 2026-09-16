Pak naval vessel rams into Indian Navy ship in international waters

India has lodged a strong diplomatic protest with Pakistan following an 'unacceptable' naval collision in international waters, highlighting a breach of a bilateral agreement on military conduct.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: @IN_WNC X/ANI Photo

Key Points India summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires over a collision involving a Pakistan Navy vessel and an Indian Navy ship.

The incident, occurring in international waters, was deemed "unacceptable conduct" by India.

India lodged a strong protest, citing a violation of the 1991 agreement on military exercises and movements.

The Ministry of External Affairs advised Pakistan to ensure military units observe due care to prevent future incidents.

India's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad was also instructed to lodge a similar protest with Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

India on Wednesday summoned the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires (CDA) following 'unacceptable conduct' by a Pakistan Navy vessel that led to a collision with an Indian Navy ship in international waters in the Arabian Sea.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the diplomat was advised to convey to the Pakistani authorities concerned the need for all military units to observe due care and respect the provisions of the relevant agreements between the two sides in order to prevent any repeat of such incidents.

India Lodges Strong Protest Over Naval Collision

"The CDA was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged with him over the unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea that led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy," the MEA said.

"While the incident, which took place in international waters, did not cause any major damage, the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991," it said.

The Charge d'Affaires of India in Islamabad has also been instructed to lodge a similar protest with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the MEA said.