The India-hosted SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum culminated in the Indraprastha Communique, a significant outcome document advocating for global cultural heritage protection and mutual respect among diverse civilisations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other dignitaries during the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, in New Delhi, November 20, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, hosted by India, concluded on Sunday with the adoption of the Indraprastha Communique.

The communique calls for the protection of cultural heritage from illicit trafficking and natural calamities, and advocates for respecting every civilisation as an equal voice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the three-day forum on November 20, emphasising cultural connections as a guarantee for world peace.

The document also promotes embracing technology, including artificial intelligence, for accessing cultural heritage and recognises culture as a vital bridge for friendship.

Delegates from SCO member countries, including Pakistan's federal minister Musadik Malik, participated, though no formal bilateral talks were held between India and Pakistan.

The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum hosted by India on Sunday came out with an outcome document -- Indraprastha Communique -- which called for the protection of cultural heritage, including from illicit trafficking, and "respecting every civilisation as an equal voice".

The three-day forum at the Purana Quila was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20.

It saw the participation of delegates from various Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries, including Pakistan's federal minister Musadik Malik.

Key Outcomes Of The Indraprastha Communique

Asked if any formal bilateral talks were held between India and Pakistan on the sidelines, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said, "There were no formal bilateral talks between the two sides."

However, he said that members of the Indian side did have interactions with him over banquets, and that there were other interactions with him during the course of the forum.

Shortly before the closing session, the culture secretary said that based on discussions held during the forum and suggestions offered by the SCO member states, the forum has come out with an outcome document, which will be adopted at the closing session.

Aggarwal read out the details of the communique in his remarks.

Promoting Cultural Heritage And Technology

The SCO Forum document called for the protection of heritage from illicit trafficking and natural calamities.

The communique also advocated embracing technology and "constructive use of artificial intelligence" in accessing cultural heritage.

It also affirmed "respecting every civilisation as an equal voice" and recognised shared legacies in architecture, music, cuisine and textiles.

The outcome document said it recognises culture as a "vital bridge for friendship, good neighbourliness" among nations.

The communique also underlined joint nomination by countries for UNESCO heritage tag.

Prime Minister Modi's Vision For Civilisational Dialogue

After inaugurating the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum on Friday, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the significance of holding a dialogue on civilisational connections in India at a time when global discussions are "dominated by war and unrest", asserting that cultural connections serve as the "strongest guarantee" for world peace.

In his address, he also noted that cultural and civilisational cooperation among member countries of the SCO can further strengthen these ties.

Modi said around 5,000 years ago, there were trade relations between the Indus Valley Civilisation and Mesopotamia, while later, other trade routes expanded that network of connections.

The PM asserted that "our shared civilisational experiences will play an important role in uniting the world".

The three-day event is being hosted by the ministry of culture and the ministry of external affairs from November 20-22.

Understanding The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.

Scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives gathered for the three-day event to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries".

The initiative builds upon the proposal made by Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework.

The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO.