India offers DNA profiling services for Nepal flood victims' kin

India is providing crucial forensic support by making central and state-level DNA profiling services available for first-degree relatives in India to help identify victims of the devastating Nepal flash floods.

IMAGE: A view of a home damaged and surrounded by thick mud and debris following flash floods, in Nuwakot, Nepal, September 2, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points India is offering DNA profiling services through central and state forensic labs to identify Nepal flood victims.

First-degree biological relatives in India can submit samples for DNA profiling at designated laboratories.

The initiative aims to assist Nepal in identifying the missing after flash floods caused over 1,259 deaths and left 5,000 missing.

DNA profiles will be sent to Nepali authorities for comparison with unidentified mortal remains.

The embassy of India in Kathmandu is coordinating the facilitation of this identification process.

To facilitate the identification of mortal remains of Nepal flood victims, the Centre will make available the services of central and state-level forensic labs for DNA profiling of their first-degree biological relatives in India, the MEA has said.

First-degree biological relatives residing in India -- father, mother, son, daughter or sibling -- may have their biological samples collected and DNA profiles prepared at Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs); State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs); laboratories of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU); and NABL-accredited laboratories having DNA profiling capability, the ministry said in a statement.

India's Support for Victim Identification

The death toll from last week's flash floods in Nepal has risen to at least 1,259 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.

While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the embassy of India in Kathmandu outlined the information available regarding the procedures for identification of mortal remains of the August 26 flash flood victims, the MEA said.

In this backdrop, and as an additional measure to facilitate the ongoing identification process, the Union ministry of home affairs has decided to make available the services of CFSLs, SFSLs and NFSU laboratories in India for "DNA profiling of first-degree biological relatives of persons who remain missing following the flash flood in Nepal", it said.

DNA Profiling Process and Coordination

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) also shared a list of government forensic science laboratories having DNA profiling facilities.

"As advised by the Nepal Police, Autosomal STR DNA profiling may be undertaken for the purpose of identification, subject to the technical requirements communicated by the Nepali authorities. The helpline number in this regard is: +977 9841 6160 95," it said.

Once prepared, the DNA profiles, along with the preliminary information required by the Nepali authorities, may be sent by email -- dnacodis@nepalpolice.gov.np -- for comparison with DNA profiles obtained from unidentified mortal remains, the statement said.

For facilitation and coordination by the embassy of India, Kathmandu, a copy of the DNA profile may also be sent to eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com, it said.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.