Home  » News » India offers Akash missile system to Brazil during high-level talks

India offers Akash missile system to Brazil during high-level talks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 16, 2025 00:53 IST

India is learnt to have pitched for the supply of Akash missile system to Brazil as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Akash Missile System on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, January 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

During the meeting, the two leaders "identified priority areas" for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

Defence Minister of Brazil, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, was also present during the meeting, the defence ministry said in a statement.

 

It is learnt that in the meeting, India has pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil, people familiar with the matter said.

India and Brazil share a strategic partnership.

"The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advance defence cooperation, focusing on military-to-military exchanges, including joint exercises and training visits," the statement said.

They reviewed the progress of ongoing defence-related initiatives and "identified priority areas for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment", the ministry said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
