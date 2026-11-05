Police Seize Ganja, Heroin In Two Separate Operations Near India-Nepal Border

Authorities have made significant arrests and seizures of ganja and heroin in two separate operations near the India-Nepal border, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cross-border drug trafficking.

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Key Points Two individuals were arrested on Thursday with approximately 123 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 60 lakh, near the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj.

The ganja seizure operation involved Thuthibari police and ATS units, leading to the arrest of Naimun Nisha and Rajendra Gaur.

Separately, a 19-year-old Nepal national, Rohit Maurya, was apprehended on November 4 with 57.24 grams of heroin near the international border.

Both operations resulted in cases registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

One of the accused, Rajendra Gaur, has two previous cases under the NDPS Act from 2020 and 2023.

Two persons were arrested with around 123 kg of ganja worth an estimated Rs 60 lakh in the international market, while a 19-year-old Nepal national was held with heroin in two separate operations near the India-Nepal border here, police said on Thursday.

Major Ganja Seizure Near India-Nepal Border

In the first operation, the Thuthibari police, along with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) units of Siddharthnagar and Gorakhpur, arrested two persons near Naubari village following a tip-off, Superintendent of Police Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

The accused have been identified as Naimun Nisha alias Jahantara (49), a resident of Chainpatti village in Kushinagar district, and Rajendra Gaur alias Ravindra (50), a resident of Azad Nagar in the same district.

Police seized 122.975 kg of ganja and a Scorpio vehicle allegedly used for smuggling. Awasthy said the seized contraband was estimated to be worth Rs 60 lakh in the international market.

A case has been registered at Thuthibari police station under Sections 8, 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused are being produced before a court.

Police said Gaur has two previous cases under the NDPS Act registered against him, one in Kushinagar in 2020 and another in Basti district in 2023.

Nepal National Apprehended With Heroin

In the second operation, a joint team of Sonauli police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel arrested a 19-year-old Nepal national with 57.24 grams of heroin near the international border on November 4.

The accused, identified as Rohit Maurya, a resident of Siddharthanagar municipality in Nepal's Rupandehi district, was apprehended near a primary school in Fareni village during a checking drive following a tip-off, police said.

A Nepal-registered motorcycle was also seized from his possession.

A case has been registered against Maurya at Sonauli police station under Sections 8, 21(b) and 23 of the NDPS Act. He was subsequently produced before a local court for further legal proceedings, police added.