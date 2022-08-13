India, NATO in touch at various levels for quite some time: MEA

India and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation are in touch with each other at different levels for quite some time now, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.

IMAGE: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photograph: Reuters

The comments by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing came following a question on a report that India Delhi held its first political dialogue with NATO in December 2019.

"India and NATO have kept in touch in Brussels at different levels for quite some time now. This is part of our contacts with various stakeholders on global issues of mutual interests," he said.

NATO is a leading intergovernmental military grouping of 30 member nations that was established in the aftermath of World War II. The grouping functions under the framework of collective security.

The headquarters of NATO is in Brussels.

To a separate question on Nepalese foreign minister Narayan Khadka's visit to China and Beijing agreeing to assist the Himalayan nation in its connectivity projects, Bagchi did not give a direct reply.

At the same time, he said relations with Nepal are "unique" and they stand on their own merit.

"Our relations with Nepal are unique and I do not need to highlight that. They stand on their own merit. I would not like to comment on what has been discussed or what could be the investment," he said referring to Khadka's visit.

"I think India-Nepal relations, particularly the economic ties, connectivity and people-to-people relations are very special," he said.

Bagchi said the Indian government is always keeps an eye on activities that could impinge on its security interests.