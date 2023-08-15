India-made field guns used for 1st time on I-Day

Indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns were used this year for the first time for the ceremonial gun salute at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi during 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The gun was earlier used for the first time for a 21-gun salute during the Republic Day parade this year.

The Indian guns have replaced the British 25-pounder guns.

Notably, the 21-gun salute is conducted by a specifically-designed cartridge or a blank round which is used to create the sound of firing as opposed to actual shells being fired.

The Armed Forces and Delhi Police gave the Guard of Honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the hoisting of the National flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

This was followed by an address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his 10 the consecutive address.

As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force.

The theme for the year is 'Nation First, Always First' which is also a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration on 77th Independence Day.