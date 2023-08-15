News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India-made field guns used for 1st time on I-Day

India-made field guns used for 1st time on I-Day

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 15, 2023 14:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns were used this year for the first time for the ceremonial gun salute at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi during 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The gun was earlier used for the first time for a 21-gun salute during the Republic Day parade this year.

The Indian guns have replaced the British 25-pounder guns.

Notably, the 21-gun salute is conducted by a specifically-designed cartridge or a blank round which is used to create the sound of firing as opposed to actual shells being fired.

 

The Armed Forces and Delhi Police gave the Guard of Honour to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the hoisting of the National flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

 WATCH:

This was followed by an address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his 10 the consecutive address.

As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force.

The theme for the year is 'Nation First, Always First' which is also a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration on 77th Independence Day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
August 15, 1947: How I Celebrated Freedom
August 15, 1947: How I Celebrated Freedom
Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?
Seen Kites With Freedom Fighters?
Next year, on August 15: Modi's big remark on 2024
Next year, on August 15: Modi's big remark on 2024
Hasaranga quits Tests; focuses on limited-overs glory
Hasaranga quits Tests; focuses on limited-overs glory
Cummins aims for India ODIs return; WC hopes alive
Cummins aims for India ODIs return; WC hopes alive
Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen, shares proof
Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen, shares proof
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

These Scientists Shaped India

These Scientists Shaped India

Modi delivers nearly 90-minute address on 77th I-Day

Modi delivers nearly 90-minute address on 77th I-Day

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances