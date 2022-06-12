News
Rediff.com  » News » India logs over 8K Covid infections for 2nd straight day, active cases up

India logs over 8K Covid infections for 2nd straight day, active cases up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 12, 2022 10:13 IST
India logged 8,582 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,32,22,017, while the active cases increased to 44,513, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

IMAGE: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at district hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, June 11, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,24,761 with four fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprises 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said.

 

An increase of 4,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,52,743, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.07 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The four new fatalities include three from Kerala and one from Maharashtra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
