Rediff.com  » News » India logs more than 7,000 new Covid cases, 25 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 03, 2022 11:13 IST
With 7,219 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,49,726, while the active cases declined to 56,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The overall COVID death toll rose to 5,27,965 with 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections.

 

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.68 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 2,465 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent and the weekly at 2.42 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,38,65,016, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 213.01 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of three crore on June 23 last year, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 25 new fatalities include six from Maharashtra, three from Kerala, two each from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
