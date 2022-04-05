India logs less than 1,000 Covid cases for 2nd day in a row

With 795 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,29,839, while the active cases dipped to 12,054, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Crowded Juhu Beach after ease in COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai,. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,21,416 with 58 fresh fatalities including 56 from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 543 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.17 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,96,369, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 184.87 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

A total of 5,21,416 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,789 from Maharashtra, 68,130 from Kerala, 40,055 from Karnataka,38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,154 from Delhi, 23,496 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,199 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.