India logs 734 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; active tally declines to 12,307

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 13, 2022 10:18 IST
India logged 734 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,66,377, while the active cases dipped to 12,307, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,531 with three more fatalities, including one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 199 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,23,539, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 219.80 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Two new deaths reported in a span of 24 hours are one each from Karnataka and West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
