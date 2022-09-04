News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 6809 new Covid infections, 26 die; active cases decline

India logs 6809 new Covid infections, 26 die; active cases decline

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 04, 2022 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With 6,809 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,56,535, while the active cases declined to 55,114, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,991 with 26 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,631 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.12 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.29 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,73,430, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 213.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 21 new fatalities include four from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two each from Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab and West Bengal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
COVID Deaths: Why India, WHO Are At Loggerheads
'This is the mildest Covid wave that I have seen'
'This is the mildest Covid wave that I have seen'
Say clearly Coronil no cure for Covid: HC to Ramdev
Say clearly Coronil no cure for Covid: HC to Ramdev
Preity Zinta, Cricket And The West Indies...
Preity Zinta, Cricket And The West Indies...
Gorakhpur civic body changes wards with Muslim names
Gorakhpur civic body changes wards with Muslim names
Shabana, Naseer part of tukde tukde gang: MP minister
Shabana, Naseer part of tukde tukde gang: MP minister
Anushka's Moment In The Sun!
Anushka's Moment In The Sun!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

Centre's advisory to 7 states amid Covid cases surge

Centre's advisory to 7 states amid Covid cases surge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances