India logs 656 new Covid cases, active infections dip further

India logs 656 new Covid cases, active infections dip further

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 18, 2022 12:32 IST
India logged 656 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,67,967, while the active cases declined to 7,034, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,30,553 with seven fatalities which includes two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the ministry website.

 

A decrease of 141 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,30,380, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 219.84 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The five deaths reported in the last 24 hours include one each from Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

