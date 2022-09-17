News
India logs 5,700 new Covid cases, active tally rises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 17, 2022 10:35 IST
India logged a single day rise of 5,747 infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,28,524, while the active cases increased to 46,848, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

IMAGE: A health worker administers booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,28,302 with 29 fatalities, which include 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The 16 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours include four from Karnataka and two each from Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.

 

An increase of 100 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.74 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease climbed to 4,39,53,374, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 216.41 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
