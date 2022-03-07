News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, 66 fatalities

India logs 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, 66 fatalities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 07, 2022 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India has recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 cases since May 17, 2020, at 4,362, which took the total tally to 4,29,67,315, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: Schoolchildren assemble for morning prayers after schools in the western state of Maharashtra reopen with full capacity following their closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The death toll has climbed to 5,15,102 with 66 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country on May 17, 2020, had recorded 4,987 new cases.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country has dipped to 54,118 and comprised 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 5,324 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,23,98,095, while the case fatality rate has been recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.90 crore.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.71 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

A total of 6,12,926 tests were conducted on Sunday and the total tests conducted till now are 77,34,37,172.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
My Superhero: Doctor who fought Covid
My Superhero: Doctor who fought Covid
'Remember, always, the virus doesn't want to die'
'Remember, always, the virus doesn't want to die'
Study claims India to face 4th wave; govt to examine
Study claims India to face 4th wave; govt to examine
How To Get LinkedIn To Work For You
How To Get LinkedIn To Work For You
Why US, Russia Want India On Its Side
Why US, Russia Want India On Its Side
India's envoy in Ramallah found dead in embassy
India's envoy in Ramallah found dead in embassy
EPL PIX: City thrash United; Arsenal down Watford
EPL PIX: City thrash United; Arsenal down Watford
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

When will Covid end? Here's what experts say

When will Covid end? Here's what experts say

Beware Of Long Covid!

Beware Of Long Covid!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances